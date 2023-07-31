LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey detained for possession of concealed weapon

Amir Coffey #7 of the LA Clippers waits during a 123-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on January 8, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. — AFP

Amir Coffey, a guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, got caught up in major unprecedented legal issues as a result of his weekend arrest on gun charges during a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that Coffey was detained after allegedly being found in possession of a gun during a very early Sunday morning traffic stop in Los Angeles.

Even though the former Minnesota star wasn't driving, authorities allegedly searched the car after they suspected marijuana, and they claimed to have discovered the gun during the search.

The Clippers guard was detained and charged with misdemeanour possession of a firearm after allegedly confirming ownership.

Coffey spent four hours in detention before being released on Sunday morning and will likely appear in court again in August.

Another passenger in the car received a marijuana citation but there are currently no additional details available.

Based on the court of law in the US, Coffey possesses the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, possessing a gun in California in a situation where one is not supposed to is very bad, OutKick reported.

California has strict gun laws, and the NBA has shown a lack of tolerance for combining firearms and guns.

Ja Morant's handling of the case demonstrates the NBA's reluctance to enforce these laws.

Even if Coffey is victorious in court, he will still face punishment for Silver's involvement, as the league has become accustomed to ignoring players and firearms.