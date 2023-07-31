Meghan Markle mentioned in documentary on celebrity yachting

Meghan Markle has been mentioned in a mini-documentary on celebrity yachting as the Duchess of Sussex continues to draw criticism for one reason or another.

The documentary titled the "Dark World of Celebrity Yatching" has been viewed more than a million times on YouTube.

While claims made in the documentary could not be independently verified, Meghan Markle's critics had a field day trolling the Duchess of Sussex as they circulated it on social media websites.

A few years ago, Meghan Markle was accused of spending time with Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein before she met Prince Harry, a claim that couldn't be corroborated.





Author Sommers had claimed that the mainstream media “may have a photo of her” on a yacht in Phuket, Thailand.

The author also claimed that Markle was invited to the ‘Yacht Week 2016’ in Croatia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York and their representatives did not react to the claims made against them.

Meghan Markle is currently based in California with her husband Prince Harry and two children while Prince Andrew lost his military patronage after being implicated in a sex scandal.