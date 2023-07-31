Asian Champions Trophy: Hockey coach yet to get visa for India

The Pakistani hockey team's head coach Shahnaz Sheikh is yet to get his visa for the Asian Champions Trophy that is scheduled to be played in India'a Chennai.
According to sources, Sheikh hasn't received his visa yet. He will not be able to travel alongside the national squad to India.
All the squad players received their visas after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was issued No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). Sheikh's visa was applied after his appointment last week.
The national team will travel to the neighbouring country via Wagah Border tomorrow (Tuesday). They will travel to Chennai from Amritsar by road.
Chennai will host the Asian event from August 3 to 12.
Pakistan are scheduled to play their first match against Malaysia on August 3. The green shirts will lock horns with arch-rivals India on August 9.
Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.
August 3 - vs Malaysia
August 4 - vs Korea
August 6 - vs Japan
August 7 - vs China
August 9 - vs India
