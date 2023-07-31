Harry Styles' Love on Tour ranks as fourth highest-grossing tour ever, Raises $6.5 million for charities

Harry Styles who embarked on his Love on Tour on September 4, 2021, has finally completed his tour with 173 concerts in the time period of over three years.



He ended the tour with a remarkable performance last week, which was attended by over 100,000 fans in Italy's RCF Arena.

His concerts during the Love on Tour were attended by over 5.04 million fans across North and South America, the UK, Europe and Australia.

Harry was accompanied by the band that included Pauli Lovejoy, Sarah Jones, Mitch Rowland, Madi Diaz, Elin Sandberg, Ariza, Yaffra, Parris Fleming, Kailah Vandever, Lorren Chiodo and Laura Bibbs.

The acclaimed singer also released his third solo album titled, Harry's House during the tour. His album won the Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year award at the Grammy Awards. It also won all the four BRIT awards it was nominated for.

As It Was, the album's track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks in addition to becoming a No.1 song in 33 countries.

According to Variety, Love on Tour by Harry was the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time. The tour donated a considerable amount of 6.5 million dollars to charities the below-mentioned charities.