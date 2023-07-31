Cardi B hurls her mic at crowd 'second time' this weekend

Cardi B's latest response was triggered by a concertgoer spilling his drink on her

Cardi B was the latest celebrity who faced insulting behaviour from a fan onstage. But the Criminal rap star instantly responded to the insult with her mic.

But, apparently, it was not the first time the 30-year-old used her mic as a cricket ball.

According to HotNewHipHop, the Grammy winner performed in a Dria’s nightclub on Friday.

As her performance was underway, she was allegedly furious at the jockey for not playing her music right.

And at her set's end, Offset's wife seemingly hurled a mic at him before leaving the stage.



Meanwhile, the WAP rapper caught many eyeballs when someone in her Las Vegas concert spilled bear on her.

Cardi was seen immediately taking revenge on the person by throwing the mic at him as she was visibly vexed by the concertgoer antic.

Earlier, the rapper also shut down rumours that her recent tiff with her hubby was a promotion of their new song Jealousy.

The Grammy winner reacted to one of the fan remarks that the duo staged the drama to promote their new track.

The hip-hop star slammed those speculations on Instagram, "It wasn't no STUNT."