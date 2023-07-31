Why Margot Robbie is so pretty explained

An expert weighs in on Margot Robbie's undeniable attractiveness reasons

Margot Robbie reportedly has the most-requested face for cosmetic surgeries, as her sharp features caught everyone's eye.

Now, an expert used an AI tool that rates the aesthetics to compare The Wolf of the Wall Street star facial attractiveness.

In the video, the 33-year-old different features were analysed to explain why she matched the Mattel doll's allure, according to the Qoves Studio's head Shafee Hassan.



"One thing is that she doesn't have the augmented cheek look that is becoming increasingly popular," with Bella Hadid shown as an example of bucking the trend with this look," the 23-year-old added.

The Suicide Squad star eyes were also noted as "youthful" and "proportionate" due to their "highly feminine morphology (the shape) with upturned eyes (high palpebral axis) and upturned eyebrows."



Moreover, as far as her angular jawline is concerned, it sharply compliments her feminine features.

"To put it simply, she gets the universally recognised benefits of a strong jawline without compromising on her overall facial dimorphism or the femininity of the face and making her look overtly masculine," the Sydney-based company chief added.

Last but not least, Robbie's nasal contour was described as 'perfect' as its tip was on the dot, not excessively "bulbous, droopy or fleshy."

The same could be said for her "plump yet proportionate lips".