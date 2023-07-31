Max Verstappen reigns supreme with eighth consecutive victory at Belgian Grand Prix.—Twitter@Maxx33Verstappen

Max Verstappen delivered a masterclass performance at the Belgian Grand Prix, showcasing his exceptional skills by surging from sixth on the starting grid to claim a remarkable eighth consecutive victory. This dominant win just before the summer break solidified his position as the championship leader, extending his lead by an impressive 125 points.

Verstappen's stellar drive led to a Red Bull one-two finish, with his teammate Sergio Perez securing the second position. However, the Dutchman's performance was so dominant that he outshone his teammate on an entirely different level. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari managed to secure a respectable third place, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Despite the challenge of starting from an unusually low grid position due to a five-place penalty for using too many gearbox parts after his pole position qualification, Verstappen drove cautiously in the early laps. He steadily worked his way up the field, overtaking Hamilton and Leclerc with the assistance of the DRS overtaking aid. After a well-timed pit stop, Verstappen unleashed his true potential, leaving no doubt about his exceptional skill and control.

As the race progressed, Verstappen's supremacy remained unmatched, leaving his competitors trailing far behind. His consistent and flawless performance allowed him to widen the gap between himself and the rest of the field, showcasing unparalleled superiority. While a mid-race shower of rain added some tension, Verstappen expertly navigated the challenging conditions.

As Verstappen celebrated his resounding victory, the other drivers struggled to match his pace. Although Leclerc secured a third-place finish, he acknowledged that his team still has work to do to catch up with Red Bull. Meanwhile, Hamilton's consolation prize was claiming the fastest lap from Verstappen during a late pit stop.



