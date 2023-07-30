Kendall Jenner's gold stiletto boots suffer mishap at Chris Stapleton's concert

Kendall Jenner recently had an awkward wardrobe as the heel of her shoe broke because of dancing too hard at a Nashville concert.



The reality TV star was having fun in her VIP spot on the stage at singer Stapleton's concert.

Taking to Instagram stories, the model shared pictures and videos of having fun at the concert and one picture revealed that the wardrobe she chose wasn't compatible with severe dancing activity as she did along the music at concert.

The picture featured one of her vintage heels snapped during the evening due to her dancing activity.



She captioned the picture, "Went too hard. My vintage couldn't handle it."

According to Metro, the reality star was wearing gold stiletto boots and paired them with a white cropped tank top and flared jeans.

The model didn't let her spirit break with her broken heel and enjoyed her evening to the fullest. In one of the photos, she was seen backstage enjoying a drink.

In the past few months, Kendall has sparked romance rumours with Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio as the couple have been spotted and snapped together in multiple instances.