‘Love Never Dies’: Michelle Yeoh shares ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ photo with Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh recently tied the knot with fiancé of 19 years, Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh, the acclaimed actress who has won an Oscar, has provided fans with a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes moments of her recent marriage to former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt.

In her Instagram post, Yeoh thanked their families for their love and support and looked forward to many more years of marriage.

"19 years and YES!! we are married!!” Yeoh captioned the wedding-themed carousel. “Thkq to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come."

The couple tied the knot in Geneva on Thursday, and Yeoh shared photos from the special day on her Instagram account on Saturday. In the first photo, Yeoh and Todt smiled at one another and held hands while gazing at their wedding rings in a beautifully decorated room.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress looked stunning in a white silk shirt tucked into a high-waisted white tulle skirt with frills, while Todt looked dapper in a dark blue suit and patterned tie.

The second photo showed the newlyweds standing in the same room beside a table surrounded by wedding guests.

Yeoh also shared a photo of the romantic set-up for their wedding night, which featured swan-shaped towels decorated with petals and a heart-shaped arrangement of petals on the headboard of their bed.

In a playful nod to their long relationship and 19-year engagement, Yeoh shared a photoshopped image of herself and Todt on a motorcycle from the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, with the caption "Love Never Dies".