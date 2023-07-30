Model Daisy Lowe gets £240 pair of Louboutins for her infant daughter

Model Daisy Lowe has gifted her three-month-old daughter a pair of Louboutins that cost a whopping £240. The shoes are a pair of silk red ballet flats for her first child with her beau Jordan Saul.

This post comes after her recent interview with Hello! Magazine where she admitted that she is "obsessed" with the little one. "I have wanted to be a mum all my life, but nothing can prepare you. All of the fantasising about what being a mum is, it's worlds apart to what it's like in practice, but I'm so grateful that my little girl is here," as she admitted to being a little "obsessed" with her bundle of joy calling her "a joy, hilarious and bright and very sassy".



She explained that she felt so much joy around her daughter that she found it difficult to choose her favourite thing about her. "It sounds so silly, but I think she makes me appreciate all the small things."

She also touched on how her fiancee acts with the little one, revealing: "It's just warmed my heart more than I ever thought was possible. He's so wonderful with her and as soon as she sees his face, she just lights up,"