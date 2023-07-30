Taylor Swift enjoys golf cart cruising and dad's segway race at Levi's Stadium

Taylor Swift's highly ambitious Eras Tour has made its way to Santa Clara, California, where she is set to perform a couple of shows at Levi's Stadium this weekend.

Before the first show on Friday, the 33-year-old pop superstar, Taylor Swift, decided to share a glimpse of how she navigates the vast venues she's currently performing in, with her fans on TikTok. In the video, Taylor is seen cruising through the corridors on a golf cart, accompanied by a couple of friends.

However, the leisurely ride took an amusing turn when her dad, Scott Swift, unexpectedly appeared behind them on a segway and turned it into a fun race of sorts. The clip shows Scott Swift powering his way through the walkways, attempting to catch up with his daughter's golf cart.

In keeping with the playful racing theme, Taylor Swift added a snippet of the song "Ridin'" by rapper Chamillionaire, featuring fellow rapper Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, to the video. The lyrics "They see me rollin' - They hatin' - Patrollin' and tryna catch me ridin' dirty," can be heard as the clip shows Taylor's dad trying to catch up.



While the catchy tune continues, the video transitions to Taylor Swift, who is visibly enjoying herself, maintaining a lead in her golf cart ahead of her father.

Adding a playful caption to the clip, Taylor refers to her dad's antics, stating, "dads on his segway s**t again."

The Friday show at the outdoor Santa Clara venue was a massive success, drawing in more than 60,000 enthusiastic Swifties, including celebrity super fans Tommy Dorfman and Gigi Hadid.