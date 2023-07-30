Twitter unbans Kanye West hours after suspending him again

Twitter was in frenzy after the discovery of Kanye West's account was restored

Elon Musk's first key decision after rebranding Twitter to X: reinstate Kanye West's account.

However, the restoration of the account has come with its conditions, such as the rap star will not enjoy the monetization feature, and advertisements won't accommodate his posts, as per The Wall Street Journal.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few hours earlier, the 46-year-old's account briefly came online after months of suspension.



As the Twitterati expressed their shock at Ye's sudden comeback, his account was again suspended.

Previously, Musk was apparently sympathetic towards Ye at the end till the latter rhetoric was too much to contain.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” he tweeted earlier.



Last November, the Donda hitmaker was booted out of the platform after sharing an offensive tweet about antisemitism.

But under the. 52, absolutist free speech rules toward content moderation, the hip-hop star was accepted again into the folds of Twitter.

West was at the time on his antisemitism spree as he again tweeted derogatory content, which included a swastika image mixed with a star of David.

Soon he was kicked out from the platform after the tweet, and by extension, other social media platforms also suspended his account due to his antisemitism.