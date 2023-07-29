VIDEO: Japan man who spent fortune to 'become dog' takes first walk in park

The picture shows a man dressed in a dog costume. — YouTube/@I want to be an animal

A Japanese guy who paid a significant lot of money to fulfil his ambition of becoming a dog ultimately went for his first walk outside while wearing a special custom-made collie costume.

The man who goes by the name, Toco, spent two million Yen (A$22,000) on a "life-sized" and hyperrealistic collie outfit, which he claimed to be his preferred canine breed.

Toco updated his more than 30,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, about his recent shenanigans in videos in which he has been seen playing in the outfit in his garden and pulling tricks for goodies.

Toco made his first public appearance and made new friends in a YouTube video where he was seen walking on a leash, sniffing at other dogs, and rolling on the floor. He seemed to have made new friends with his new look.



Toco's walk was well-received by other dogs and passers-by in the video. However, it was unknown whether they knew that he wasn't a real dog.



“I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had since I was a little child to be an animal!” subtitles at the beginning of the video read.

Toco's reason for hiding his identity is that he doesn’t want to be judged by people he knows.

“I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with,” he told the Daily Mail last year.

“They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can’t show my real face.”

Speaking to the Mirror in another interview, he said: “I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird."

“My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal.”

In one of the videos of his first walk in his backyard, Toco said he felt "nervous and a little scared”.

“I’m very nervous,” he said in the video.

The man commissioned a professional agency named Zeppet and asked it to make him a costume of a collie. The company took 40 days to make the costume.