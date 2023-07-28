William: Prince of Wales mocked in new film?

The trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film Red, White & Royal Blue" has left hundreds of royal fans confused.



In the movie America's First Son falls in love with the Prince of Wales.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s New York Times best-selling novel, Red, White & Royal Blue tells an enemies-to-lovers story about British prince Henry (Cinderella’s Nicholas Galitzine) and American first son Alex Claremont-Diaz.

Royal fans engaged in discussions on whether the movie is about Britain's Prince Harry or Prince William.

Prince William and Prince Harry

For those unaware, the film is not about HRH Prince Henry, Mountbatten-Windsor, The Spare. It's about another strawberry blonde Prince Henry, the Spare.

In the UK, if you are Spare, you are not Prince of Wales because that's the title of the heir.

According to the synopsis, there's a queen, and the protagonist's father is the Prince of Wales.

Some fans said the movie's poster is really confusing as it looks like it's about Prince Harry. The actor playing the role of Prince Henry looks more like King Charles' elder son Prince William.