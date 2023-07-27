Ben Affleck’s ‘sad’ body language on recent outings sparks curiosity among fans about his marriage

Ben Affleck’s “glum body language” recently implied that his marriage with Jennifer Lopez is hitting the rocks, according to body language expert Judi James.



In the photos shared online, the Gone Girl actor could be seen on his way to his office with all droop downward” facial features, seemingly living in a “joy-free zone” at the moment.

Speaking to The Mirror, James noted, “Ben Affleck has an impressive back catalogue of gum body language.”

The 50-year-old explained that despite being hugely successful and recently married to one of the world’s most desirable women, “he has, by turns, looked irritated, annoyed, bored and impatient during some of his most recent outings and here, on the way in to his office”.

The expert noted that his downcast eyes and the way his facial features “all droop downward, all suggest he is a joy-free zone at this moment”.

James advised the Argo star to “crack a smile” when in front of the press as they are “part of the package”.

“His stride suggests speed and when his eyes aren't down in a cut-off ritual they appear to stare ahead coldly,” mentioned the expert.

James further said, “It looks clear that Ben is no fan of the paparazzi but perhaps he should take a leaf out of his wife's book and try smiling at the ground when passing them as it attracts less of an apparent narrative than looking fed up.”

Meanwhile, James commended JLo for her body language in her earlier photos.

“Jen did snap at the press recently but she clearly knows the best body language is smiling to suggest all is well because that tends to make less of a headline,” remarked the expert.

In the end, James added, “Ben’s glum and glummer will prompt curiosity; is it just the photographers or is it a desire to look macho rather than giddy-in-love? Could it be the pressure of work or the pressure of being married to a huge star?”