When Sinead O'Connor and Miley Cyrus feud rocked the internet

Sinead O'Connor recently died at 56

Sinead O'Connor was a pop icon of the musical world, but she was also a divisive figure to some, boasting a fair share of controversies in her long-tremendous career. One such example was her tiff with Miley Cyrus in 2013.

The feud was sparked after the 23 singer revealed to Rolling Stone that the crooner's wildly popular Nothing Compares 2 U was her inspiration behind her nudity-filled Wrecking Ball video.

But the late musician was not delighted at the reference as seemingly she was put off by Hannah Montana's stripping clothes antics in the video.



O'Connor then wrote a searing open letter to the 30-year-old, "Nothing but harm will come in the long run from allowing yourself to be exploited."

"And it is absolutely NOT in ANY way an empowerment of yourself or any other young women, for you to send across the message that you are to be valued (even by you) more for your sexual appeal than your obvious talent."

"The music business doesn't give a **** about you, or any of us," the singer said.

"They will ********** you for all you are worth, and cleverly make you think it's what YOU wanted… None of the men oggling you give a **** about you either, do not be fooled."

Despite the strong-worded letter, the Troy crooner appreciated Cyrus' musical talents.

"You have enough talent that you don't need to let the music business make a ********** of you," she continued.

"Your records are good enough for you not to need any shedding of Hannah Montana. She's waaaaaaay gone by now. Not because you got naked but because you make great records."

Although the letter may not seem like an intentional personal attack, the Tennessee singer took that as one.

In retaliation, the MTV award winner posted the veteran singer's tweet about requesting help to find a mental health treatment facility in Ireland as she was long struggling with psychiatric issues and it was hard to find those resources in the country, as per her claim.

The rockstar captioned the screenshot as, "Before Amanda Bynes… There was…" referring to the actor who also had a mental breakdown in 2013.

And the singer did not stop there as she also shared the infamous O'Connor photo, which nearly cost her career, where she was seen tearing the then-Pope picture on Saturday Night Live to protest rampant child abuse in the church in 1992.

Cyrus, however, put the beef to bed while speaking to Matt Laurer on The Today Show in the same year.

"I think she's an incredible artist, I think she's an awesome songwriter, and I was really inspired by her for my 'Wrecking Ball' video, which was what started the whole thing.

I don't know how someone can start a fight with somebody who said, 'Hey, I really respect you. And I really love what you did.' 'You know what? You suck! I don't like you!' That was kind of crazy. But as I said, I'm a big fan of hers, so it doesn't really matter. It's all good."