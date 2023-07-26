Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan hockey team's participation in doldrums

Pakistan hockey players in action — PHF

The Pakistan hockey team's participation in the Asian Champions Trophy is in the doldrums as they are yet to receive the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the government which is required since the tournament will be played in India's Chennai.

As per sources, the Pakistani team have their flight scheduled for July 31 as the event is starting from August 3 in Chennai.

The Pakistani team have already gotten Indian visas and the NOC has also been issued by the Interior Ministry.

However, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not issue the NOC today which has left the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) concerned.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination will inform the federation once they issue the NOC.

It must be noted that the PHF has not yet been informed about the NOC and tomorrow will be the last working day in the country before the Muharram holidays.

Earlier today, it was reported that Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh will likely be the head coach of Pakistan's senior hockey team in the Asian Champions Trophy.

Informed sources said that Shahnaz, who recently joined as a team consultant, has started working with the players.

Sources said that Shahnaz is expected to be the head coach of the Pakistan hockey team in The Asian Champions Trophy. Olympian Rehan Butt would be the assistant coach.

Sources connected to the training camp in Lahore said that Pakistan senior hockey team has started practice matches and played against the combined team of Dar Academy and Rana Zaheer Academy. Green Shirts defeated them 4-0. Both academies are considered the strongest hockey teams and nurseries in the country.

Squad

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

Pakistan's schedule

August 3 — vs Malaysia

August 4 — vs Korea

August 6 — vs Japan

August 7 — vs China

August 9 — vs India