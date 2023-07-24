Demonstrators desecrate Holy Quran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

This representational picture shows the Holy Quran. — Unsplash/File

Two Danish men on Monday desecrated a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Denmark in yet another disrespectful act meant to enrage Muslims everywhere.

The heinous act is likely to further damage the bilateral ties between the two nations.

After Denmark and Sweden permitted the burning of the Holy Quran under guidelines protecting free speech, massive demonstrations broke out in Iran and Iran. The Swedish embassy in Baghdad was set on fire by protesters in Iraq on Thursday.

The two demonstrators were members of the "Danish Patriots" organisation, which carried out a similar protest the previous week and live-streamed the proceedings on Facebook.

In a gathering organised by the ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, thousands of Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday in protest of the burnings in the two Nordic countries.

The Holy Quran was trampled over and set ablaze in a tin foil tray next to the Iraqi flag that was lying on the ground by the demonstration's organiser on Monday in Copenhagen.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that people who desecrate the Quran should face the "most severe punishment"

Weeks earlier, Pope Francis also condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, in June saying that the vile act had "angered and disgusted" him.

His comments came after the incident of Quran desecration took place in Sweden when a man set a copy of the sacred book ablaze outside a mosque in the country's capital city last week.

"Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it," the pope said in an interview in the United Arab Emirates newspaper Al Ittihad, published Monday.

"I feel angry and disgusted at these actions.

"Freedom of speech should never be used as a means to despise others and allowing that is rejected and condemned."