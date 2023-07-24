 
Monday July 24, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William are suffering ‘great calamity’

By Web Desk
July 24, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William are allegedly suffering through a massive bout of ‘great calamity’ experts fear.

Insights and allegations surrounding the 'calamity' that surrounds the Prince and Princess of Wales has been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

The conversation arose on Ms Elser started to point out the stark differences in man power Buckingham Palace is currently fighting through.

Per her findings it was 15 members back in 2019, and they all undertook nearly 3,567 engagements.

However, “Since then, the House of Windsor has suffered through calamity after controversy after PR crisis, and I’d expect that new Palace aides are now routinely handed miniature bottles of Baileys to mix into their morning coffee.”

All these insights have been made in reference to Prince Andrew’s court case, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit. 

