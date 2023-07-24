Verstappen's Hungarian Grand Prix win sets Red Bull's record: 12 consecutive victories.- Twitter@Max33Verstappen

The Hungarian Grand Prix witnessed a stunning performance from Max Verstappen, who secured a commanding victory, setting a new record for his team, Red Bull.

Verstappen's dominance on the track resulted in his seventh consecutive win of the season and the ninth overall, propelling Red Bull to an outstanding 12 consecutive victories, an impressive achievement dating back to the final race of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi.

This exceptional feat surpassed McLaren's record of 11 consecutive wins, a record held since 1988, during the era of legends Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. Verstappen's exceptional driving skills and Red Bull's formidable car proved to be a formidable combination, leaving the competition trailing in their wake.

Lewis Hamilton, starting from pole position, harboured hopes of challenging Verstappen's dominance. However, those aspirations were quashed within moments of the race's start. Verstappen's aggressive start saw him racing alongside Hamilton, and as they approached the first corner, the Dutch driver claimed the lead, leaving Hamilton to fend off his rivals behind.

Despite a valiant effort, Hamilton could not match Verstappen's pace, and he eventually settled for fourth place after being unable to overtake Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull, in the final laps of the race.

At the front of the pack, Verstappen's dominance was unparalleled. He cruised to victory, extending his championship lead over Perez by a significant margin.

The battle for the remaining podium positions was hard-fought. Lando Norris of McLaren successfully defended his position against Perez's attempts to overtake, securing second place. Meanwhile, George Russell, Hamilton's teammate, showcased his driving prowess, making an impressive recovery from the 18th grid position to finish in sixth place.

Ferrari experienced a challenging race, with Charles Leclerc encountering issues during a pit stop, and Carlos Sainz finishing ahead of him, despite pleas from Leclerc to allow him to pass. Leclerc ultimately finished in seventh place after incurring a penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Fernando Alonso secured a ninth place for Aston Martin, while Lance Stroll claimed the final point in the top 10.

As the Hungarian Grand Prix came to a thrilling conclusion, all eyes remained on Verstappen and Hamilton, the two fierce competitors, who continued to dominate the Formula 1 championship race. With Verstappen's incredible form and Red Bull's relentless performance, the competition for the title promises to be exhilarating in the remaining races of the season.