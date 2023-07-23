Matty Healy protests against strict LGBT laws in Kuala Lumpur concert

Matty Healy, an English singer, expresses concerns over the anti-LGBT laws in Malaysia, and the singer recorded his protest during a live concert in Kuala Lumpur.
During his live concert, Matty Healy kissed his male bandmate Ross MacDonald to record his protest against the country's laws regarding LGBT.
The kiss between two characters of The 1975 band was recorded on camera and went viral on social media, generating a controversial debate regarding the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in a Muslim-majority country, Malaysia.
The frontman of The 1975 band, Matty Healy expressed concerns about the laws in a speech he delivered before kissing his partner, reports Mid-day.
He declared the country's laws regarding LGBT as interference in personal matters, adding that he thoroughly researched the country's laws before booking the concert.
Matty Healy said, "I don't see the point of inviting The 1975 in the country and then telling us that who we can have sex with."
Healy expressed his support for the LGBT community in Malaysia while apologising to the public if his statement had caused any offence.
The singer chose very strict words to record his protest; he said, "I am sorry if that offends you, and you're religious, but your government is a bunch of ************."
Malaysia's anti-LGBT laws are influenced by religious beliefs, as the state religion Islam preaches against homosexuality and declares it a sin.
Netizens declared his protest inappropriate and disrespectful.
