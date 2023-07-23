What ‘Rick and Morty’ voice recast will be like after Justin Roiland’s firing

Rick and Morty executive producer Steve Levy is confident that the popular Adult Swim show will not be affected by Justin Roiland’s firing.

Roiland was not only the co-creator of the series but also voiced several characters including the titular Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.



Earlier in January, Adult Swim, which is owned by Cartoon Network Studios, released a statement renouncing their “association” with Roiland.

NBC News first reported that Roiland was charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit in Orange County based on an alleged 2020 incident with an unnamed Jane Doe that Roiland was dating.

Fans had been concerned about how the coming seasons of the show, which has been renewed by Adult Swim through Season 10, would be impacted after Roiland’s exit.

Levy addressed the concerns while sharing the recast update during the San Diego Comic-Con panel held on Friday, July 21st, 2023.

“We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast,” Levy shared. The producer contemplated on his next words as he paused for a moment before continuing, “It’s gonna be great. I am thoroughly impressed with everything that’s going on, including all the work on season seven.”

He further added, “Truly, that’s the thing I don’t want to be overshadowed. The show is as good as it’s ever been.”

When a fan asked if the new voice will be similar to Roiland’s, he responded, “It’s sound-alikes. The characters are the same characters. No change.”

The release date for Rick and Morty season seven has not yet been announced.

