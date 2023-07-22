Will Twitter be the new LinkedIn?

The Twitter logo is seen on a sign on the exterior of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022. — AFP

Encroaching upon the LinkenIn territory, microblogging site Twitter is reportedly planning to roll out a new tool that will allow verified businesses to post job advertisements on its platform.

Even though there is no official public announcement yet by the social media giant, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, certain verified users have claimed to have access to the feature.

The feature for job listings will appear below the company's Twitter bio and redirect the interested candidates to their website to get more information and the application submission process.

Twitter has also, reportedly, created a dedicated account with its username @TwitterHiring; however, despite being an affiliate account, nothing has been posted on it yet.

The feature has reportedly been named 'Twitter Hiring' and was revealed by an app researcher named Nima Owji, who shared an image describing its function on the platform.

According to details available so far, the microblogging site is marketing this tool to verified companies, so they could attract potential candidates for their job openings.

Each verified firm can add up to five job posts to its Twitter profile. However, businesses must connect a supported applicant tracking system or XML feed to easily add their jobs on the social media platform.



In May, interestingly, Musk hinted at the possibility of introducing job listings on the bird app after a user suggested implementing dating features on the platform instead.

The head of Space X, who also owns Twitter since its takeover in October last year, responded saying, "Interesting Idea. Maybe jobs too."

WorkWeek, a content creating company, has already begun using the new feature. after its chief executive officer, Adam Ryan made a joke by tweeting a screenshot of the job listings. Ryan's joke was directed towards Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter competitor, Threads.

While there is secrecy around the launch timeline and wider availability of the tool, it seems like the social media site is stepping towards diversifying its market and offerings to attract more business users, particularly in the recruitment sector.