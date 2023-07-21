Prince William, King Charles to face off ‘soon’: ‘No children to burnish his image left’

Prince William and King Charles' upcoming turf war has just come under the radar of experts.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser has weighed in on these thoughts regarding King Charles and Prince William.

She weighed in on everything in a piece for News.com.au.



She started by pointing out that “Kings have been falling out with their sons since Alfred the Great got the pips with son Edward for borrowing his favourite chain mail to wear down to the pub.”

So “It’s lucky that current crown-honcho King Charles and his heir Prince William have not been allowed to take home any of the broadswords currently safely locked away at the Tower of London, given the growing danger they might end up snippily prodding one another with the weapons in the Clarence House sitting room.”

“The way things are looking right now, father and son look set for an unfortunate face-off.”

But before concluding she also noted, “For once, I’m pleased to report, the cause is not a younger prince hungry to climb the greasy pole of public popularity or a King ready to use his children to burnish his image, but is instead a complete coincidence.”