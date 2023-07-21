Hulu's 'The Bear' breaks records with 853 million minutes of viewing in a week

Latest streaming ratings from data firm Nielsen confirm the popularity of FX-produced Hulu series "The Bear" which achieved a remarkable milestone by garnering a staggering 853 million minutes of viewing time during the week of June 19-25.

This impressive figure is more than twice the viewership the show received during its first season, which amounted to 349 million minutes.

"The Bear" secured the second spot among original series, trailing behind Netflix's popular show "Black Mirror," which recorded 1.55 billion minutes of viewing during the same week. Additionally, "The Bear" also ranked fifth among all titles, an outstanding achievement considering the fierce competition from various streaming content.

The overall leader in viewership for that week was the former USA series "Suits," amassing an astounding 2.32 billion minutes of viewing time after making its debut on Netflix and Peacock.

"The Bear" undoubtedly exemplifies the rising popularity and success of streaming content, further solidifying its place among the top-performing series in the current digital landscape.

