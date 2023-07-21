Zak Crawley's stunning 189 puts England in command in Ashes fourth Test. - Twitter@ESPNcricinfo

The fourth Test of The Ashes 2023 witnessed a spectacular display of cricket as Zak Crawley's breathtaking innings of 189 runs left Australia astonished and put England firmly in control.

With an exhilarating performance on the second day at Old Trafford, Crawley's heroics have given England a promising chance of staging a remarkable comeback in the series, potentially levelling it at 2-2.

Crawley's knock was nothing short of extraordinary, as he crafted the highest score by an England batter in a home Ashes Test in the past 26 years. His attacking style and exquisite stroke play propelled England to a commanding total of 384-4, establishing a lead of 67 runs over the visitors.

In a mesmerising innings spanning 182 balls, Crawley hammered an impressive 21 boundaries and cleared the ropes three times, showcasing his versatility and dominance against the Australian bowling attack. He formed crucial partnerships with his teammates, including a stand of 121 runs with Moeen Ali, who contributed an impressive 54 runs at number three. Additionally, Crawley orchestrated a riotous double-century partnership alongside Joe Root, the former captain who played a crucial role with a solid 84-run knock before being dismissed.

Despite Crawley and Root being bowled out by deliveries that kept low, the duo of Harry Brook and Ben Stokes batted confidently to consolidate England's advantage with an unbroken 33-run partnership.

James Anderson's exceptional performance saw him dismiss Pat Cummins with the very first ball of the morning, setting the tone for England's day of dominance. Moreover, Chris Woakes delivered an outstanding performance, clinching his maiden five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test, ultimately dismissing Australia for 317.

Understanding the importance of swift scoring to capitalise on their advantage and with unfavourable weather conditions anticipated for the weekend, England displayed controlled aggression, glorious stroke play, and astute running between the wickets. Their exceptional batting ensured they were in a position to have Australia batting again before the lunch break on Friday.

The remarkable performance by England's batting line-up was beyond expectations, even for the most optimistic England fans. Their impressive display with the ball on day one, which had Australia reeling at 299-8, set the stage for a potential series-levelling inning. However, England was also aware of the danger of one collapse compromising their chances of winning the Ashes urn.

Crawley's innings was truly a standout, serving as a vindication of England's belief in him as a match-winner. He displayed remarkable composure and intelligence during his partnership with Moeen and then unleashed a barrage of aggressive strokes after the break, leaving the Australian bowlers flummoxed and fielders in disarray. His explosive batting transformed the atmosphere in the stadium and etched his name in Ashes history.

Moeen's contribution was no less valuable, especially given his return from retirement for this series and his crucial role as England's frontline spinner and middle-order batsman. Root's arrival further bolstered England's position, with the captain showcasing his signature style and expertly countering Australia's short-ball tactics.

While the forecast of heavy rain and the emergence of variable bounce on the pitch might challenge England's pursuit of victory, they have engineered a massive opportunity for themselves. England has never come back from a 2-0 deficit to win an Ashes series, and the potential comeback looms large. The series has taken an exciting turn, and the drama will unfold at The Oval, where England has a chance to create history and claim a memorable series-levelling triumph. The excitement among cricket fans is palpable, and all eyes are on the final chapter of this enthralling Ashes saga.