Nick Benedict, All My Children's Phillip Brent, dies at 76

TV star Nick Benedict has passed away at the age of 76. He is known for his iconic roles in Days of Our Lives and All My Children.

The news of the sad demise was confirmed by Jake's Steakhouse of California, where the actor's wife, Ginger, works as a Bartender.

The restaurant wrote on its Facebook page, "Nick Benedict's birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord this day. Please pray for Ginger."

A fundraising page established for Benedict before his death revealed that the actor was paralyzed from the neck down. It added that his wife was on leave to care for her husband after Benedict's emergency spinal cord surgery.

According to Fox News, Nick Benedict and Ginger were married for 22 years.

Friends and fans expressed their love and condolences on the fundraising page and social media.

One fan wrote, "Ginger and Nick were always a very fun part of community. We have known them since moving to Bear Valley years ago. So sorry!"

Benedict is portrayed as Phillip Brent, husband of Erica Cane (Susan Lucci), on All My Children in the 1970s.

He appeared in Young and the Restless in 1980 and later played the character of Curtis Reed on Days on Our Lives from 1993 to 2001.

His IMDb page updates that the actor also appeared in The Dukes of Hazzard, Knots Landing, Ironside, Adam-12 and the Mission: Impossible tv series.