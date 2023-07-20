England make inroads in Fourth Ashes Test, Australia at 299-8 at stumps.Twitter@englandcricket

The fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford began with tense and fluctuating moments as England diligently chipped away at Australia's batting lineup. With the series standing at 2-1 in Australia's favour.

England desperately needed a victory to keep their hopes alive and force a series decider at The Oval. At the end of the first day's play, Australia reached 299-8, with England striking at regular intervals.

The veteran bowler Stuart Broad demonstrated his prowess by claiming two crucial wickets. His second wicket, when Travis Head hooked to the long leg, marked a historic achievement for Broad, making him only the fifth bowler in Test history to achieve 600 wickets. Chris Woakes was the most consistently dangerous bowler for England, managing an impressive 4-52, which included a spectacular catch by the under-fire wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to dismiss Mitchell Marsh.

Winning the toss, England opted to field first, hoping to exploit the potentially adverse weather during the weekend and give themselves enough time to secure 20 Australian wickets. Despite being presented with ideal batting conditions, Australia's batsmen struggled to convert their starts into significant contributions. Batters like Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne managed scores of 51 each, while Head contributed 48, and Steve Smith added 41 runs. However, the visitors failed to make telling impacts, leaving the match evenly poised.

At one stage, Australia found themselves in danger of being bowled out in a single day, with the score at 255-7. But Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc displayed resilience and determination to thwart England's bowling attack and extend their team's innings. As the day drew to a close, Woakes dismissed Carey with the second new ball, offering England a chance to wrap up the Australian tail on the following day.

The match at Old Trafford was marked by nervy moments, as the high stakes intensified the tension on the field. England's decision to field first was driven by the urgency to capitalise on the advantageous bowling conditions, but the sunny weather proved to be more favourable for batting. Consequently, Australia's inability to capitalise on the best batting day of the match left both teams uncertain about the outcome.

England's bowling and fielding performance were commendable, with Woakes stealing the limelight as the standout bowler. His crucial role in the Headingley Test earned him a well-deserved spot in the team for this game. Alongside Woakes, the experienced Broad, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, and James Anderson kept the pressure on Australia's batting lineup.

For Australia, the importance of a strong batting performance to retain the Ashes was evident. However, their batsmen struggled to capitalise on promising starts, ultimately falling to England's disciplined and determined bowling attack.