Fatal shooting in Auckland ahead of Women's World Cup

An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a roadblock in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday morning.- Associated Press

A shocking and tragic incident unfolded in the heart of Auckland, New Zealand, as a construction site in the central business district became the scene of a deadly shooting just hours before the start of the Women's World Cup.

According to reports by the local police, two individuals lost their lives, while at least four others sustained injuries during the horrifying event that occurred at 07:22 local time (19:22 GMT). The perpetrator responsible for the violence was also found dead at the site, leaving the city in a state of mourning and disbelief.

The Mayor of Auckland, Wayne Brown, expressed deep sorrow over the senseless act of violence, deeming it a "dreadful thing to happen" in his beloved city. The timing of the tragedy was particularly poignant, striking just hours before Auckland was eagerly set to host the opening match of the Fifa Women's World Cup. The incident cast a dark cloud over the anticipated celebration, leaving residents and visitors shaken and devastated.

Despite the tragedy, Fifa officials swiftly confirmed that all their personnel and football teams participating in the Women's World Cup were safe and accounted for. The authorities worked tirelessly to contain the situation on Queen Street, where the construction site was located. As investigations continue, the city will grapple with understanding the motives behind the shooting and the factors that led to such a heart-wrenching event.

In response to the shooting, Mayor Wayne Brown had earlier urged residents to remain at home and avoid venturing into the city as a precautionary measure. The safety and well-being of the community were of utmost importance during the aftermath of the violence.

The opening match of the Fifa Women's World Cup, initially scheduled between New Zealand and Norway at Auckland's iconic Eden Park stadium, is now overshadowed by this tragic event. As the city mourns the loss of lives and attempts to come to terms with the shocking act of violence, discussions may arise about potential changes to the event to honor the victims and address the collective grief felt throughout the community.