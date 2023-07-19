Nina Dobrev jokes about her new bangs being a 'mistake' as she drops a hilarious TikTok

Nina Dobrev, best known for her role in the popular TV series "Vampire Diaries," has always been admired for her sleek straight hair and elegant style. During the show's eight seasons, teenage girls would tirelessly try to imitate her looks. However, the actress recently decided to experiment with her appearance, and it seems that the outcome was less than desirable. In a lighthearted TikTok video, Dobrev humorously confessed that getting bangs was a mistake.

In the TikTok post, Dobrev shared a glimpse of her disheveled morning appearance, still lying on her pillow. In a playful tone, she exclaimed, "I woke up this morning and thought to myself, 'Whose idea was it for me to get bangs.'" She then turned the camera to capture her dog giving her a quizzical look, jokingly adding, "My dog looked at me and said ‘Bitch, shut the f--k up.'"

Dobrev's comical ordeal didn't end there. Her boyfriend, Shaun White, a 36-year-old five-time Olympian, entered the room and took one look at her before promptly leaving and closing the door behind him. In the concluding moments of the video, Dobrev shared, "My boyfriend came home, and after looking at me for one second, said, 'Oh sorry, wrong apartment." sorry, wrong apartment.'"



While still showcasing her bedhead, the actress openly admitted that getting bangs was indeed a mistake. "I can see now this was a mistake," she acknowledged with a hint of amusement.

The humorous TikTok quickly gained traction, accumulating over 1.6 million views and 34,000 likes. Dobrev later stepped out in public, proudly displaying her new haircut, which caused her fans to react ecstatically to the transformation. She documented the entire process of getting her haircut on Instagram, captioning it with a simple "Chop Chop."