Pak vs SL: Pakistan bag early wickets as spinners strike

Pakistan cricketers congratulate spinner Noman Ali who took two wickets against Sri Lanka on day four of a rain-interrupted first Test in Galle on July 19, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan bagged three wickets early on the fourth day of first Test against Sri Lanka as the spinners struck against the hosts, who trailed the tourists by 55 runs on Wednesday.

However, Sri Lankan opener Nishan Madushka stood firm after the fall of wickets, before lunch which was taken with the side at 94-3 in their second innings after play started late due to a damp playing area at the picturesque Galle stadium.

Noman Ali took two wickets and fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed one after Madushka and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne began strongly with an opening stand of 42.

Madushka was unbeaten on 47 at the break alongside Dinesh Chandimal on one.

Abrar struck first with his leg spin to send back Karunaratne, caught at midwicket for 20, to check Sri Lanka's brisk start.

Noman trapped Kusal Mendis lbw for 18, a decision that the batsman reviewed but lost.

The left-armer struck another blow when he had former captain Angelo Mathews caught out for seven, with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam taking a stunning catch at slip.

Middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel has remained the star for Pakistan so far with his unbeaten first-innings 208 — his maiden Test ton — in his team's 461 all out on day three.

Shakeel´s marathon knock handed Pakistan a handy lead of 149 in response to Sri Lanka's 312 in a rain-interrupted match. More rain is predicted on day four.