Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin planning ‘larger wedding’ in California

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin may be spouses now but their celebrations have not yet ended.

The couple, who got married on Saturday, July 15th, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Hungary, revealed their plans for a second wedding to Vogue Magazine.



The supermodel, 29, shared that Hungarian nuptials were an “intimate” event and they are now planning a larger wedding in California in the fall time.

“[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event,” she told the outlet. “But we ended up having 115 guests, because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there.”



The former Victoria's Secret model and the Beautiful Disaster star said their vows in the church in Albertirsa, where Barbara's parents were married 34 years ago.

Of the ceremony, the model said that she and her new spouse got a little teary-eyed.

“All the people we love and care for were there. We all cried a little.” She continued, “The weather was perfect with a little cool breeze. It was a beautiful moment that we will never forget.”

Dylan, who popped the question in September 2022, added, “We were filled with excitement!”

He also talked about getting jitters before walking down the aisle. “We were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course, we both ended up crying,” Dylan said.

The newly-wedded couple had a second civil ceremony at a small island within a reserve on Barbara’s parents’ property.

The supermodel surmised of her wedding, “We’re excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit—before we start planning the American wedding.”