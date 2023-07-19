Daniel Weinman breaks records with $12.1M win in world series of Poker.—Twitter@WSOP

Daniel Weinman, a 35-year-old poker player from Atlanta, secured an extraordinary victory at the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event on Monday, etching his name in the annals of poker history. Weinman's exceptional skills and endurance allowed him to outlast a staggering field of 10,043 participants, culminating in a triumph that earned him an unprecedented $12.1 million in winnings, the highest prize ever awarded in live poker.

The WSOP Main Event, renowned as the pinnacle of professional poker, featured a record-breaking prize pool of $93,399,900, captivating enthusiasts and professionals alike. Weinman's achievement not only granted him a substantial monetary reward but also bestowed upon him the revered WSOP Main Event bracelet—a magnificent emblem crafted from 500 grams of 10-karat yellow gold and embellished with 2,352 exquisite gemstones.

Weinman's victory surprised many, including himself, as he revealed his initial ambivalence about participating in the tournament. Reflecting on his triumph, he expressed his awe at the overwhelming turnout and declared, "I've always kind of felt that poker was kind of going in a dying direction, but to see the numbers at the World Series this year has been incredible." Despite acknowledging the role luck plays in poker, Weinman attributed his win to his skilful gameplay, stating, "I thought I played very well."

When asked about his plans for the life-changing windfall, Weinman opted to keep his intentions private, hinting at a cautious approach. "Probably invest it," he shared. "Probably not the best answer everybody wants to hear, but I’m fairly cautious with it away from the table. Even though I like to gamble pretty hard."

The magnitude of Weinman's triumph did not go unnoticed by the organisers of the WSOP. In a press release following his victory, Ty Stewart, the Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the World Series of Poker acknowledged the historical significance of the event. Stewart expressed his admiration for Weinman's resounding win and emphasised its impact, stating, "Today will hold a special place in the history of live tournament poker."

With Weinman's banner set to be raised at next year's WSOP and his picture to be showcased in the prestigious Gallery of Champions Exhibit at the Horseshoe, his achievement solidifies his status as one of poker's elite. His victory not only broke records but also revitalised the allure of live poker, dispelling doubts about the game's future and captivating both veterans and newcomers alike.