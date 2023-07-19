Green, Hazlewood back in Australian team for fourth Ashes Test

Australia´s Cameron Green appeals unsuccessfully on day two of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord´s cricket ground in London on June 29, 2023.—AFP/file

Australia has announced its lineup for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, with Todd Murphy being dropped to make way for Mitch Marsh and Cameron Green.

The team's XI for the Manchester match was confirmed, placing Marsh at No. 6, Green at No. 7, and Alex Carey at No. 8. Despite questions surrounding his selection, David Warner has retained his spot as the opener, while Josh Hazlewood has returned to the bowling attack, replacing Scott Boland.

The decision to leave out Murphy is a notable one as Australia seeks to secure a victory that would grant them their first Ashes series win in England since 2001. For the first time since January 2012, Australia will not play a frontline spinner, opting instead to rely on part-time spinner Travis Head at Old Trafford. The decision takes into account Murphy's limited involvement in the previous Test at Headingley, where he bowled just 9.3 overs, as well as the anticipated wet weather for the majority of the match in Manchester.

Captain Pat Cummins defended the team's selection, stating that it should not be seen as a lack of faith in Murphy following his one-match stint as a replacement for the injured Nathan Lyon. Cummins acknowledged Nathan Lyon as the greatest offspinner Australia has ever had and explained that the decision was based on the prevailing conditions. He expressed enthusiasm for Murphy's potential and praised his contributions, noting that the team would have liked to utilise him more but the circumstances favored pace bowling.

Cummins expressed confidence in Head's ability to fulfill the spin-bowling role if required. He highlighted Head's success in Sri Lanka, where he claimed impressive figures of 4-10. Cummins recognised that Head brings a different skillset compared to Lyon and commended his defensive techniques, use of drift, and clever variations. Cummins also mentioned that Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne can contribute with their leg spin if needed.

Regarding David Warner, Cummins dismissed any concerns about his position as the opener, emphasising the significance of Warner's contributions, particularly during challenging periods in the series. Despite not achieving his desired Test runs in recent years, Warner's performances in limited-overs formats continue to demonstrate his class. The team expressed satisfaction with Warner's current form and contributions.

Australia's lineup for the fourth Ashes Test will feature David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.