England draw Ashes handing Australia first ODI series defeat in a decade.—Twitter@Womenscriczone

England dealt a major blow to Australia by handing them their first bilateral one-day international (ODI) series loss in ten years during the Women's Ashes.

The emphatic victory in Taunton resulted in a 69-run win for England, leveling the points-based and multi-format Ashes series at 8-8. However, despite the draw, Australia retained the Ashes as the reigning champions.

After rain interrupted Australia's pursuit of England's total of 285-9, the visitors were set a revised target of 269 runs in 44 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt, with her second consecutive century, played a pivotal role in setting up England's commanding total. Australia struggled to establish partnerships and crumbled from 190-6 to a mere 199 all out, as England's bowlers chipped away with regular wickets. Kate Cross led the bowling attack with figures of 3-48, supported by Lauren Bell and spinner Charlie Dean, who took two wickets each.

Australia faced early setbacks, losing both openers and falling to 15-2 before Ellyse Perry stepped in to anchor the innings. Perry formed partnerships with Tahlia McGrath (53 runs) and Beth Mooney (45 runs), but her half-century was the lone standout performance. Ash Gardner's quickfire 41 runs from 24 balls injected some momentum into Australia's chase, but she was brilliantly run out by Danni Wyatt on the boundary.

England's victory was anchored by Sciver-Brunt's remarkable innings, which was her fourth ODI century in five innings against the world champions. The partnership of 147 runs between Sciver-Brunt and skipper Heather Knight (67 runs) proved vital in England's triumph. Wyatt's explosive cameo of 43 runs from 25 balls further bolstered England's total, setting a challenging target for Australia.

The series outcome marked the closest-fought Women's Ashes since 2017, emphasising the competitiveness between the two teams. Although England won more matches in the series, Australia's Test victory in June secured them the Ashes. Nevertheless, Sciver-Brunt's century in a winning cause showcased her incredible talent and solidified her status as one of the world's premier players. Her resilience and ability to perform under pressure make her an invaluable asset in England's middle order.

The victory for England not only inflicted Australia's first ODI series defeat in a decade but also highlighted the team's strength and determination to compete at the highest level. The Women's Ashes served as a testament to the fierce rivalry between these cricketing powerhouses, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their future encounters.