A guide to North Korea's 250km long demilitarised zone

South Korean soldier (right) and UNC (United Nations Command) soldier (background, in green) stand guard near the military demarcation line (not seen) separating North and South Korea, at the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom on October 4, 2022. — AFP

Authorities on Tuesday detained a US citizen in North Korea while he was touring the highly fortified Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) and crossed the inter-Korea border without authorisation, according to the United Nations Command which claims that the person trespassed the military demarcation line.

According to CBS News reports, the detained citizen is identified as a US soldier Private 2nd Class Travis King, who turned around at the airport and joined a border tour while being escorted back to the US for disciplinary reasons.

Here are some facts about the Demilitarised Zone which stretches 250 km long and separates two Koreas: