Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello ‘tried to resolve things’ before ‘difficult’ split

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello shared a passionate and loving marriage before they announced their shocking split after seven years of marriage.



In a joint statement to Page Six on Monday, July 17th, 2023, the pair shared their “difficult decision” to divorce while requesting privacy at this difficult time.

According to a source close to Vergara, 51, cited by People Magazine, the differences between their “passionate, all-encompassing romance, which kept the flames hot for quite a while” were beginning to grow bigger.

“They tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives,” the insider shared. “They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger.”



Mirroring the same sentiment, another source told the outlet that they had never seen two people so in love, adding that had they were “so passionate and so happy.”

The insider described the couple to be “laughing, lovey-dovey and really happy. There was a magical glow above their heads. They are both real people and down to earth.”

Sadly, the “differences in how their lives should go forward and it caused stress” which led to their eventual divorce.

The True Blood alum, 46, first met Vergara through her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014.

The couple fell in love quickly as they got engaged by the end of that year and married in November 2015.