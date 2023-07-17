Meet Gerry Turner, ABC’s first-ever ‘Golden Bachelor’





The Bachelor franchise, which has been around for amore than 20 years, revealed on Monday that Gerry Turner, who is 71 years old, will be their inaugural Golden Bachelor.

The upcoming program will showcase a fresh style of matchmaking intended for individuals in their "golden years."



Describing his quest for love, a press release read: “Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years”

Turner, who is a retired restaurateur, was married to his high school sweetheart Toni for 43 years before she passed away in 2017. He shares two daughters, Angie and Jenny with his late wife.



The retiree resides in his “dream house on a beautiful lake” and finds enjoyment in organizing cookouts, following his beloved Chicago sports franchises, engaging in pickleball matches, taking off-road vehicles for a spin, and unwinding with loved ones.

When asked what his wife would think about his new adventure, he said she would be happy and would cheer him on.

"I have her picture on a dresser in my closet," he shared. "But we always told each other, when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy."

The sport enthusiast says that he’s looking for someone who matches his energy and is also into sports., especially pickleball and golf.

The latest series in The Bachelor franchise will air on ABC this fall and will be available to stream on Hulu.