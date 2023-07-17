Chelsea secures rising star Angelo Gabriel from Santos

Angelo Gabriel made his senior debut aged 15 in 2020.—BBC

London-based club Chelsea FC has successfully secured the services of Angelo Gabriel, a highly promising winger from Santos, as officially announced on Sunday.

Although the exact financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, reports from British media indicate that Chelsea splashed out a significant fee of 15 million euros ($16.84 million) to acquire the services of the 18-year-old prodigy.

Angelo Gabriel's arrival at Chelsea comes after an impressive tenure at Santos, where he amassed a total of 129 appearances across various competitions. During his time with the Brazilian club, the talented winger showcased his skills by netting five goals and contributing with 10 assists.

Notably, he etched his name in the record books as the youngest player ever to make his debut in Brazil's top-flight league, achieving this feat at a tender age of 15 years and 308 days in 2020, surpassing the previous record held by the legendary Pele. Furthermore, Gabriel holds the distinction of being the youngest player to score in the history of the Copa Libertadores.