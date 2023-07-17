Erin Tag strip of Harry Maguire of Manchester United captaincy

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. — AFP/File

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik Ten Hag, said the 30-year-old on Sunday, expressing extreme disappointment.

"After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt," wrote Maguire on Twitter.



Maguire, who was appointed captain by previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020, expressed his gratitude to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support.

"Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field.

"I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support," he wrote.

Maguire was a starter for the Red Devils for three years but after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, he was put behind the latter and Raphael Varane in the pecking order and only played in 31 matches last season with only 16 appearances in the Premier League.

Although the 30-year-old footballer is open to leaving United but the increase in his salary, as the Red Devils qualified for the Champions League, has made it difficult for clubs to sign him.

However, Ten Hag still hopes to sell Maguire and other players who are not in his plans for a good price so that he can make some signings.