Olivia Plath reflects on tragic loss and journey to peace amidst separation rumours

Olivia Plath reflects on tragic loss and journey to peace amidst separation rumors

Olivia Plath, Welcome to Pathville star, appears to hold an optimistic outlook on her future despite the swirling rumors surrounding her possible separation from her husband, Ethan Path.

Olivia,25, expressed that she is currently in a state of contentment and happiness.

In a recent interaction with her fans on Instagram stories, Olivia took the time to respond to their questions and messages.

Among the messages was a question from a fan about her happiness and also offered kind words of praise. Olivia sincerely thanked the fan for their message via a video response and openly admitted that she is indeed happy.

Olivia responds to her fan via a video reply

The actress said, "Thank you. I am happy." While she lamented the irony of her saying I am happy as her brother unexpectedly died in May. She added, "My brother's death has brought a lot of soul-searching days and nights."

In May, her brother died in a car accident when he was hit and killed by a car while riding an electric bike, reports People magazine.

She added that it has been very hard for him but, "I am at peace with the journey that I am on" and she was content with her life as well.

Fans speculate that Olivia separated from Ethan in early 2023

The notable aspect of her interaction with fans was that she didn't mention her husband in any response.

It is being speculated by fans that the pair possibly separated in early 2023.