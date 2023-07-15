Lagertha visits 'Vikings' locations in Ireland

Katheryn Winnick undertook a visit the locations in Ireland where parts of her hit TV series "Vikings" were filmed.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress also introduced the women behind her iconic Lagertha look.

Winnick rose to international fame with her role as Lagertha in "Vikings".

During her visit to Ireland, she posted a picture with two makeup artists and wrote, "Reunited. feel soo good. Meet my talented friends who are behind Lagertha's look.

She also posted a video from a location where "Vikings" scenes were filmed in Ireland.

"Back where it all started," she wrote.



