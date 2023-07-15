VIDEO: What did Ronaldo say on Di Maria's return to Benfica?

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Benfica's Angel Di Maria. — AFP/File

Cristiano Ronaldo said that he would not comment on "other clubs" when asked about Angel Di Maria's return to Portugal-based Benfica after leaving Juventus.

There were rumours that Di Maria might also move to Saudi Arabia, however, the former PSG and Manchester United winger decided to come back to Portugal and sign with Benfica — his club from 2007 to 2010.

When asked about his return, Ronaldo decided to not give a reply on the matter likely in consideration of the historic rivalry between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, according to Sports Brief.

“If you ask me about Sporting, I will answer you. But I will not comment on other clubs,” the TCR quoted the Al-Nassr superstar as saying.

According to Sports Brief, Ronaldo's decision to comment on the subject was because of Di Maria's admiration towards Lionel Messi amid the GOAT debate.

“Leo is the best of the four, Cristiano is a monster, and Neymar is simply a joy for football. He's Brazilian, and when he plays, all he does is have fun," said Di Maria as quoted by Daily Star.

“Ibra is crazy, a total character. On the pitch, he might seem like a bad guy but he is awesome, a really good guy. I got along with him very well when he was here.

“Rooney is a quiet guy. I never thought he would be as strong as he is. With all the great players I have played with, it's hard to choose. But if I had to pick one, it would be Leo.”