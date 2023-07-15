Kevin Costner's Divorce: New filing reveals allegations of cash advances and unauthorized purchases by Christine

Kevin Costner has made a claim that his estranged wife, Christine, had meticulously planned her departure from the marriage long before initiating the divorce.



As their divorce proceedings continue, a recent legal filing on Costner's behalf asserts that Christine, his estranged wife, had been acquiring cash advances using credits belonging to their staff members, without their knowledge or consent.

An expensive car purchase by Christine before initiating divorce has been linked by Costner to her escape plan from marriage.

According to People magazine, the document read that although the parties had always leased their vehicles and Christine bought an expensive car (because the prenuptial agreement allows her to take that vehicle with her).

The documents read that Christine was also involved in the theft of the respondent's property as she was taking it without Costner's consent. She showed a disturbing propensity after the case was filed.

While reacting to these claims, Christine said that filing includes all false statements that are purposefully included to play the press and smear her in the media. "I will not address each one," she said.

The divorce was filed by Christine on May 1 after staying with Costner for 18 years. She listed their date of separation as April 11.

When their divorce rumors made headlines, Costner's rep said that this was not something Costner sought and circumstances beyond his control have led to the divorce filing.

