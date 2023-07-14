‘How Do You Live’ released: Read the plot of Hayao Miyazaki’s mystery final film

Hayao Miyazaki brings another deeply meaningful coming-of-age story

On Friday, the much-awaited premiere of the latest movie, How Do You Live, by the celebrated animation director Hayao Miyazaki took place in Japanese theaters.

Miyazaki has garnered a dedicated following among not only anime enthusiasts but also artists, who appreciate his ability to blend fantasy and realism in his distinctive animation style.

Alongside late director Isao Takahata, Miyazaki established Studio Ghibli, and his works, including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Howl's Moving Castle, have secured a place among Japan's top 10 highest-grossing films.



Miyazaki wrote the plot of his latest and sadly his last film, How Do You Live, which takes its name from the 1937 novel by Genzaburo Yoshino. The plot was kept under wraps until the film’s release on Friday.

The movie takes place in Japan during World War II and follows a young boy named Mahito whose mother dies in a fire. His father remarries his late wife's younger sister Natsuko and moves his family to her large ancestral home in the countryside.

Mahito discovers a mysterious tower in the house – that he is warned not to enter. He later sees Natsuko disappears into the tower, and follows her in because he thinks his mother is in the tower. Once inside, he is transported to a magical alternate world, where he meets new friends and foes alike.

Thematically, in How Do You Live Miyazaki has once again created a coming of age story in which a child must learn to put others ahead of his own selfish desires.