‘Snow White’: First set photos show Rachel Zegler with seven ‘magical creatures’

Disney's 'Snow White' features 'magical creatures' instead of dwarfs due to Peter Dinklage's loud criticism of the original tale

Rachel Zegler stars as the lead character in Disney's Snow White, which is the live-action adaptation of the timeless 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

In an effort to avoid portraying people with dwarfism inappropriately, the role of the dwarfs has been replaced with "magical creatures."

Recently, Zegler and her seven co-stars, who portray these magical creatures of different genders and ethnicities, were photographed filming scenes in Bedfordshire. These pictures were obtained by MailOnline.

The actress was seen wearing Snow White’s well known yellow and blue dress with a red cape over it. Her joyous companions were in colorful attire.



Disney’s decision to replace the dwarfs with magical creatures was influenced mainly by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage as he spoke out last year against the “backwards” narrative of “seven dwarfs living in a cave”.

“I was a little taken aback when they [Disney] were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs,” he expressed his shock to Mar Maron's WTF podcast.

“It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way and you're still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough.”

The remake also stars Gal Gadot as the evil step-mother and is set to be released in March 2024