'The Flash' movie digital, physical release dates announced

DC Studios' highly-anticipated film, The Flash, is set to make its way to digital and physical platforms.

Amazon confirmed that DC Studios' The Flash will be available online on Tuesday, July 18 at 12 a.m. ET.



The Flash, featuring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, has been a long time in the making since its initial announcement in 2014. After making appearances in previous DC films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, Miller's version of The Flash finally takes the spotlight in his own spin-off movie.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash experienced a troubled production and was met with significant financial losses for Warner Bros. However, with its upcoming release on various video-on-demand (VOD) services on July 18 and physical Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on August 29 (in the US), the film has the opportunity to recoup some of its budget.

Fans eager to witness the scarlet speedster's adventures can now rent and stream The Flash.