DC Studios to focus on standalone stories, says James Gunn

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran want to take a distinct approach to building their DC Cinematic Universe (DCU).

Unlike Marvel's highly interconnected storytelling, the duo aims to minimize confusion and maximize enjoyment for audiences by offering standalone films and series, Gunn revealed to Vanity Fair.

While embracing a simplified approach, they still intend to explore and experiment with crossovers and interconnected elements.

Gunn highlighted the differences between the DCU and the Marvel Universe, emphasizing the fantasy element and larger-than-life superheroes in DC.

"The good news is, if you've seen nothing that we've done before, you can watch Superman Legacy, you can watch Creature Commandos, you can watch Peacemaker season two, and you can watch Blue Beetle. All of that. We are trying to minimize audience confusion and maximize their enjoyment."

He expressed his excitement for the opportunity to create a true world-building experience within the DCU, which features iconic locations like Gotham City, Metropolis, and Star City.

Gunn and Safran face the challenge of regaining fans' trust following previous missteps by Warner Bros. that negatively impacted the franchise. The official start of the DC Universe will be marked by the release of Creature Commandos, with its release date yet to be announced. Under Gunn's direction, the first DC film will be Superman: Legacy, slated for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025.