Presenter criticizes BBC for reporting on scandal surrounding Huw Edwards

'Newsnight' came out with new allegations against Huw Edwards which were from current employees

TV presenter Emily Maitlis has called out the BBC for reporting on the scandal surrounding Huw Edwards where he paid a teenager to receive sexual pictures in return. A friend of the presenter claimed they were “surprised” the investigation continued even after Edwards’ hospitalization.

BBC's Newsnight came out with new allegations against the well-known presenter which were from former and three current employees under BBC. The employees claimed that they had been on the receiving end of "flirtatious" and "inappropriate" messages from Edwards.

Maitlis, who had been a part of the industry for decades and was the former host of Newsnight, took to her podcast The News Agents to call out the reporters and journalists under the BBC for covering the situation instead of just reporting it to HR.

“If you know this stuff about a colleague, why isn't your first duty to then go to HR or a senior manager... rather than turning it into a news story.”



A friend of Edwards, Andrew Billen gave his thoughts on the situation. “I was surprised last night that Newsnight continued to investigate, especially given the fact we know that he was in hospital… but I understand it from the BBC's point of view. If they zealously go after other public figures who committed some kind of wrongdoing, to be seen to be independent, they have to do the same with their own.”