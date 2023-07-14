Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter’s request for restraining order against father rejected

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans have been embroiled in an ugly legal battle since their separation in 2021

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans’ daughter is facing rejection for her request to get a domestic violence restraining order against her father. The Los Angeles Superior Court denied Ella, 13’s, request on July 13, which she originally filed on May 31.

Ioan as well as Alice appeared in the court, along with the lawyer who was appointed counsel Ella throughout the case last month The judge who heard the case ruled: “The minor's request for a domestic violence restraining order against the petitioner is hereby dismissed without prejudice.”

This ruling has arrived nearly a month after the teenager also filed for a civil protection lawsuit against her father's girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, who struggles with multiple sclerosis. Her request for this second restraining order was rejected as well.

Sources close to Ioan claim that the actor is happy with the result of the case and although the situation is similar to a "nightmare" he is "happy to see some progress."

Ioan, Alice and their family have been embroiled in an ugly legal battle ever since their separation back in 2021 after 14 years of being together. In a statement, Alice had claimed that he had walked out on their family and that he had been having an affair with a younger woman.